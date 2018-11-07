The Wall Street Journal and College of Business team up

A campus-wide partnership has gone live between APSU and “The Wall Street Journal”.

“The Wall Street Journal” now provides complimentary membership for all students, faculty, and staff.

It is accessible by visiting WSJ.com/APSU, courtesy of the College of Business.

“The Wall Street Journal” is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis.

Published by Dow Jones, “The Wall Street Journal” engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social and video.

Known widely as a source of global business and financial news, the Journal also includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports and health.

It holds 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

This recent partnership was an idea that Dean Hepner of the College of Business brought to APSU from his previous institution The University of Central Oklahoma where he was also Dean.

They had a similar relationship with “The Wall Street Journal” and Hepner wanted to provide that same opportunity to his students here at APSU.

Hepner asked the College of Business’ leadership team if this was something that they would like to explore, and they were supportive.

Hepner expressed that faculty were also incredibly responsive and open to the idea of using these other kinds of resources.

Once Hepner knew it was a viable opportunity, they were able to reach out to “The Wall Street Journal.”

They initially set out to make the journal available for every student in the College of Business or taking a course in the College of Business, but there was a price differential that “The Wall Street Journal” offered if they provided the service to the entire campus versus just their college.

Alex Andreadis, marketing manager at “The Wall Street Journal” explained that these kinds of partnerships are part of a national program.

They could not disclose the certain number of schools within it, only that it is growing, and they are looking to expand “The Wall Street Journal” to build readership and resonate with a younger audience.

Hepner views this partnership with APSU as a whole, rather than just the College of Business, as favorable overall.

“It’s easier for us to administer. It’s easier on the campus, and it provides a greater benefit that goes beyond the College of Business,” Hepner said.

The benefits within each activated account include access to WSJ.com, the WSJ mobile app, curated newsletters, podcasts and WSJ+, an exclusive experience with access to special events, discounts and travel destinations.

“I think the journal is a great resource for the student body. We have a great career management section that helps students when they’re just starting out in their careers. So, it’s just a great resource for students to have their hands on,” marketing associate for the Student Membership Team, Stephanie Wood said.

“The Wall Street Journal” is especially known for a lot of business and finance reporting, bringing stories on the market’s top mergers, financial news and stocks, making it a valuable resource for business students in particular.

Business literacy is incredibly important for students to understand the language of business and to understand what’s going on in the business world, as well as, what’s happening in the classroom.

Hepner, at his previous institution, found that implementing “The Wall Street Journal” as a teaching tool was incredibly beneficial.

“It helps students see what’s going on beyond what’s happening in the textbook, beyond what’s happening in the classroom,” Hepner said. “It really drives home the importance that what we’re talking about, what we’re studying, what we’re learning matters in the real world.”

“The Wall Street Journal” also offers resources that can help students navigate their way into the professional world, such as, content focusing on workplace trends and entry-level workforce information.

“Topics of that nature really help students find what it is they’re passionate about and how they can go out into the world and achieve that,” Andreadis said.

Hepner also spoke outside of the business world to the importance of news overall.

“I think anything students can do to stay abreast of what’s happening in the world, whether it’s in business or politics or world affairs, anything that helps people understand different perspectives [and] ideas is going to be helpful,” Hepner said.

Nonetheless, news circulation has been on the decline.

According to The Pew Research Center, the estimated total U.S. daily newspaper circulation (print and digital combined) in 2017 was 31 million for weekday and 34 million for Sunday, down 11 percent and 10 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

Declines were highest in print circulation: Weekday print circulation decreased by 11 percent and Sunday circulation decreased by 10 percent.

Andreadis insists, however, that despite this, news organizations like “The Wall Street Journal” continue to offer readers a vital resource.

“’The Wall Street Journal’ plays an important role in a student’s day [by] providing an objective viewpoint on the world,” Andreadis said.

The journal itself aims to be a resource for students as they are bridging the gap between their academics and their professional lives, guiding them through planning out their careers, learning more about entrepreneurship and launching themselves into the world of professionalism.

They claim student members of “The Wall Street Journal” access the same content C-suite executives, business leaders and other influencers use to make global business decisions on a daily basis, and in addition to news, “The Wall Street Journal” offers insight into career development, college rankings, politics, technology, real estate and the arts.

“Especially for college students, it’s always great to be informed and [“The Wall Street Journal”] is a great resource for all students and business minded individuals to have access to,” Publicist for the Communications Department of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, Jessica Mara said.

Students, faculty and staff at APSU can activate their complimentary memberships by visiting WSJ.com/APSU, logging into their school portal, and creating an account on the registration page.

Those who currently pay for membership may call 1-800-JOURNAL, and mention they are switching to their membership provided by APSU. Partial refunds will be dispersed.