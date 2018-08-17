APSU senior wins two golds, bronze at Tae Kwon-Do World Championships

From APSU Public Relations and Marketing

Austin Peay State University senior Allie Honeycutt won two golds and a bronze last month at the Tae Kwon-Do International World Championships in Birmingham, England.

The 21-year-old won an individual gold medal in middleweight point stop fighting, in which her U.S. teammates also won silver and bronze. She also won gold in point stop tag-team fighting and bronze in continuous team points fighting.

Honeycutt has practiced Tae Kwon-Do since she was 8. Her first international competition was 2013 in England. She suffered a total ACL tear in 2016 while training for that year’s world championships.

“It was horrible,” she said. “I was so upset.”

She recovered from knee surgery and won overall women’s grand champion at the UTTC Charity Tae Kwon-Do Tournament in 2017 in Alberta, Canada.

Honeycutt, who is completing an Art major and Theater minor at Austin Peay, is considering vying for the 2024 Olympics.

“I’ve been looking into it for a year now,” she said. “But if the Tae Kwon-Do stuff really doesn’t take off, I’ve learned a lot from my ceramics professor at Austin Peay.

“I’ve become a better artist.”

Honeycutt will complete her summer internship at The Clay Lady’s Studios in Nashville before returning to Austin Peay for the fall semester.

Honeycutt, who was home-schooled through Aaron Academy in Hendersonville, is a member of the Choong-Sil Tae Kwon-Do Federation (CTF), and her main training school is Aregis Tae Kwon-Do Center in Goodlettsville under the tutelage of Master Louie Aregis. She also trains at the Foy Fitness Center on campus and at the Tae Kwon-Do Academy of Erin.

Tennessee athletes swept the medal stand in the middleweight point stop fighting competition in England. CTF teammates Jenna Davis of Rockvale, Tennessee, won silver, and Alexis Medlin, who attends the University of Memphis, won bronze.