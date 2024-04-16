APSU Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar hits a homer for the Govs at Raymond C. Handpark. Photo by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics.

Austin Peay State University hosted Jacksonville in a three-game series at Raymond C. Hand this past weekend. The Governors won the first two games, but Jacksonville was able to win game three to avoid a sweep.

Jacksonville took an early lead in game one and stayed in front until APSU right fielder Jaden Brown tied the game 7-7 in the sixth inning. A single from first baseman Harrison Brown in the next inning gave the Govs their first lead of the night. Jacksonville took the lead right back with three runs in the top of the eighth. The back and forth continued as the Govs matched their three runs after a game-winning homer by left fielder Clayton Gray to put APSU up 11-10. With one more inning left, freshman reliever DJ Merriweather held Jacksonville scoreless to end the game and secure his first save.

During game two it was APSU who secured an early lead. The Govs were able to stay ahead until a four-run burst from Jacksonville in the seventh inning put them up 8-6 at the top of the seventh. Jacksonville’s lead didn’t last long as APSU shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar started the bottom of the seventh off with a home run for APSU. Gazdar’s homer was his second of the night and sparked a run for the Govs who finished the inning with three runs and a 9-8 lead. Center fielder John Bay hit a double in the ninth inning to send Brown in for an insurance run. Merriweather was called on to finish the game again and secured back-to-back saves in the 10-8 win.

Game three started with both teams going scoreless in the first inning. APSU struck first in the second inning when catcher Gus Freeman doubled down the right field and sent Gazdar in for a run. Neither teams scored another run until the bottom of the third when Gray hit a homer out of center field. After going scoreless for four innings, Jacksonville exploded for nine runs in the fifth to take a commanding 9-2 lead. The Govs were able to rally for seven runs in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough to recover from Jacksonville’s scoring barrage. The Govs fell short 18-11 and Jacksonville narrowly evaded the sweep.

The Govs now sit at 21-14 for the season and 9-6 in the Atlantic Sun Conference. APSU will be in Murfreesboro, TN today for a game against Middle Tennessee State University at 6 p.m.