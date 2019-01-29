Women’s Tennis shuts out Western Kentucky

APSU women’s tennis began a five-game homestand on Saturday, Jan. 26, and earned a 7-0 victory over Western Kentucky.

The win resulted in APSU remaining undefeated on the season, now 3-0.

The Govs did not lose a single point during the contest, this also included a win by default in the No. 6 singles match and doubles No. 3 match.

Tatiana Lopez and Honoka Nakanishi won their match in the No. 2 doubles, for their second win in a row, and took a 1-0 advantage into the singles matches.

The Govs handled the singles with ease while gaining their second default win.

After a 2-0 start to the day, Lopez won the No. 3 singles.

Danielle Morris won the No. 5 singles.

Both won their respective matches by a 6-0 margin. Another 6-0 scoreline by Helena Kuppig in her first set, and a 6-3 scoreline in the second set to take the match.

Lydia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia each won their matches comfortably to complete the day.

It is the best start for the Govs since 2010 when the began the season 2-1.

The Govs return to the Governors Tennis Center Friday, Feb. 1, as Carson Newman is set to visit.