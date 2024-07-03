Wherever you decide to go, you will get a great view of Clarksville’s Independence Day Fireworks. Graphic by Anabelle Coker |THE ALL STATE

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many people in Clarksville are deciding what to do for the special day.

This year, Clarksville has many affordable, within-minutes-of-campus events around or on the Fourth of July. Below are listed the events, their costs and their locations.

July 3rd, 2024 : The annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Liberty Park from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This free event will include food, music and games for all to enjoy. At 9:10 p.m. the city fireworks will go off. The two best spots to watch these fireworks are Liberty Park and the walk by the Cumberland River off of South Riverside Drive.

: The annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Liberty Park from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This free event will include food, music and games for all to enjoy. At 9:10 p.m. the city fireworks will go off. The two best spots to watch these fireworks are Liberty Park and the walk by the Cumberland River off of South Riverside Drive. July 3rd, 2024: If fireworks are not your thing, the Cumberland Winds band will perform a special Independence Day concert from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 3 at Villages venue on Warfield Boulevard Court.

July 4th, 2024: If you cannot attend the Independence Day Cumberland Winds concert on July 3 but still want to enjoy the music, you are in luck. They will be having two more concerts on July 4. Their second Independence Day concert will be at the Montgomery County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The final concert will be at the Customs House Museum from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 4th, 2024: If you want to keep the music going, you can drive right over to Beachaven Winery on Dunlop Lane. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., they will have hot dogs from Hot Dog Emergency and live music by Joel Nulty.

July 4th, 2024: Are you a fan of fish fry? Want to socialize? On July 4, there is a free Fish Fry and Fireworks show at 1068 Lafayette Rd, Clarksville, TN from 4 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Bring a side dish and enjoy the party.

Are you not feeling the events going on in town? Do not worry—there are plenty of fireworks stands around town with affordable prices and discounts.

Almost every Fireworks stand in town offers deals and discounts. Some locations where you can find fireworks include the following addresses.

600 Rossview Road

1833 Tiny Town Road

2442 Madison Street

2362 Peachers Mill Road

2780 Wilma Rudolph

No matter what you decide to do, Clarksville has much to offer this Independence Day in terms of entertainment.