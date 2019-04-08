Women’s Tennis keeps on moving

APSU Women’s Tennis remain undefeated after a dominating match against the UT Martin Skyhawks. Governors Lidia Yanes Garcia and Tatiana Lopez who both had a win in doubles and singles. In a doubles match, Lidia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia trampled Mizuki Sakurai and Daphne Pratt with an end score of 6-0. The Skyhawks responded with a win at three doubles.

The record-breaking duo of Lopez and Honoka Nakanishi came through with a 7-5 win for their 11th straight doubles win. Freshman Danielle Morris won her ninth straight match with a 6-1, 6-2 straight-set win.

Morris is making her way to becoming the OVC Freshman of the Year for the second straight season. Helena Kuppig also won her 12th straight singles match in straight sets, winning both sets with tiebreakers. Governors (16-0,4-0) will advance on with this sixteen game winning streak Friday, April 12 against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.