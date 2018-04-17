Men and Women’s Tennis Fall in Regular Season Finale

Men and Women’s Tennis closed their regular seasons in losing fashion against Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday, April 14.

The Women lost 6-1 against a red-hot Colonel team. The Govs came in with a 10-8 (6-3 OVC) record, while the Colonels came in vying for a regular season title with a record of 13-8 (8-0 OVC).

APSU came out dropping the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, surrendering the doubles points to the Colonels. The singles matches got off to a rough start as well, as the Govs fell behind 2-0 after losing the No. 4 single. APSU looked to right the ship before falling too far behind, picking up a victory in the No. 3 singles as Fabienne Schmidt cut the Colonels lead in half.

However, that win turned out to be the brightest point in the day for the women’s team. After cutting the lead in half they dropped four straight and fell victim to a 6-1 loss.

The men (2-16, 1-4 OVC) pushed the Colonels (7- 18, 3-3 OVC) for much of the day, falling just short 4-3.

APSU took the doubles points as Chad Witham and Evan Bottorff, as well as Aleh Drobysh and Almantes Ozelis respectively won their doubles matches at the No. 3 and No. 1 doubles.

EKU however answered back in the No. 5 and 6 singles to take an early 2-1 lead. APSU saw victory in the No. 1 singles to tie the match. EKU answered back to take a 3-2 lead, but APSU went down swinging tying it at three matches apiece before finally falling 4-3.

APSU will look to make noise in the OVC Tournament, which is April 20-22 in Nashville, Tennessee.