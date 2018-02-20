Tennis fails to record win across weekend action

APSU Men’s and Women’s tennis went 0-3 across the weekend that featured trips to Ohio and Indiana. The Govs best performance came in the form of a 4-3 loss in women’s tennis to Dayton on Friday, Feb. 16.

APSU got off to a fast start in the singles subdivision with three consecutive wins. Featuring in the wins for the Govs were Fabienne Schimdt, who topped Dayton’s Mattea Kilstofte 6-3 and 6-2, and Helena Kuppig, who defeated the Flyer’s Jackie Kawamoto 6-a twice.

APSU also recorded a win in the opening of doubles from the duo of Schimdt and Lidia Yanes Garcia defeated Kilstofte and Marlys Bridgham 6-2.

However, the doubles portion closed out when the Dayton women recorded two consecutive wins. Ana Albertson and Kupping fell before APSU was forced to forfeit the third match of the doubles portion.

APSU men opened up their weekend with a 7-0 loss to Dayton.

The men opened the doubles portion with Almantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh combining for a 4-3 win over the team of Carsen Fisher and Zach Berry.

However, the Flyers bounced back to win the final two matches in doubles as the teams of Timo Kiesslich and Christian Edison both lost.

Dayton swept the singles competition 6-0. The closest the Govs came to a win was in the opening match. Dayton’s Jordan Benjamin topped Ozelis 7-6(4) in both sets.

Edison battled with Fisher before dropping 7-5 and 6-3 while Kiesslich fought to keep pace with Dayton’s Theo Jener before losing 6-4 and 6-3.

Aleh Drobysh, Jacob Lorino and Chad Woodham all also lost in the match with Dayton.

Men’s tennis continued their road trip a day later by visiting IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Govs improved in performance, but still fell to the Jaguars 5-2.

Ozelis and Drobysh combined again in the doubles lead-off set, topping IUPUI’s Grant Weaver and Brady Luetschwager 7-2 (2). APSU’s starting duo have won three of their last five doubles matches.

The pairing of Lorino and Edison fought for a 6-4 win over the Jaguars second team to clinch the doubles point.

In singles action, Edison was the only Gov to record a win. The freshman from Indonesia outlasted IUPUI’s Sean Bailey through three sets, including a dramatic 10-8 win in the final set.

Drobysh forced three rounds with David Beasley before falling 6-1 in the final go. Lorino fell to Luetschwager in two sets, clinching the come from behind win for IUPUI.

Women’s tennis will hit the road to clash with Louisville on Friday, Feb. 24 before returning home to host IUPUI on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

Men’s tennis will not return to action until a clash at Kennesaw State on Sunday, March 4.