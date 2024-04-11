APSU’s Army ROTC program earns a chance to compete for the title of 2024 Sandhurst champion. Photo provided by APSU | THE ALL STATE.

A team of 11 cadets from Austin Peay State University’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has earned a spot in the 55th annual Sandhurst military skills competition at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Heading into the competition, APSU Army ROTC Ranger Challenge team captain, Cadet Jerry Jacquez, has garnered confidence in the team with tireless training and strong support for one another.

The skills competition is a two-day competition featuring 50 teams from ROTC programs, military colleges and international militaries to engage in 36 hours of nonstop competition and for one to be crowned the 2024 Sandhurst champion.

APSU Army ROTC has already beaten 37 other programs to have the opportunity to compete at West Point. Unlike the previous contest, the Sandhurst competition course is kept confidential from participants. Teams only know to expect team fitness events, shooting skills challenges, emergency medical care challenges and more.

This year’s competition marks the fourth time APSU’s Army ROTC has earned a chance to compete in the last five years. If you would like to know more about the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, visit https://www.westpoint.edu/about/traditions/sandhurst.