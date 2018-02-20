Baseball starts season on the road

APSU Baseball got rolling this weekend taking on South Dakota State Friday and Saturday, and squared off against Illinois on Sunday.

The Govs started off the weekend hot, sweeping the two game series against the Jackrabbits, 4-2 on Friday, and 9-3 on Sunday.

During the first game the Govs gave up a run in the first inning, but were able to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

The Jackrabbits were able to tie the game during the 7th inning, however after a home-run from Garrett Kueber, and another run in the bottom of the seventh, the Govs took the 4-2 advantage and did not give it up, claiming victory in the top of the 9th.

The Govs kept their hot start rolling on Saturday, as they dismantled the Jackrabbits to a tune of 9-3.

The Govs fell behind in the bottom of the first as the Jackrabbits were able to get a quick run in, but the Govs tied the game up at one run apiece in the top of the third.

Heading into the seventh, the Govs were down 2-1. The game finally broke out at this moment, as the Govs had an astounding six-run inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Jackrabbits scored another run before the Govs scored two more in the eighth, claiming the sweep over the Jackrabbits and winning 9-3.

The Govs looked to keep rolling Sunday against Illinois, which they were successful in doing, shutting out Illinois 2-0, improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Govs’ only two runs of the game came during the bottom of the third inning, giving them the 2-0 lead they would not let go of for the rest of the game.

The Govs return to Clarksville to face off against Southern Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 20.