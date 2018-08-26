Govs soccer silences opposition

Through the first 270 minutes of APSU women’s soccer season, the Govs have not allowed a goal.

Efforts made by junior goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell combined with a defensive setup shine in slowing down offensive chances for the opposition.

APSU started the campaign with a 1-0 win over Middle Tennessee.

The Govs defensive discipline showed early in the contest when the opening 10 minutes saw them deal with two Blue Raider corner kicks.

After being a spectator for the following 50 minutes of the match, Powell stood tall with a double save at the 68 minute mark. Powell finished the debut night with five saves.

Two nights later the Govs returned to the pitch where they battled for a 2-0 victory over the Purple Aces of the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.

APSU’s night resulted in their first shutout on the road since September in the 2016 season. Powell finished with one save on the night, totaling for six over the weekend.

The performances earned her Ohio Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Week for the season’s opening fixtures.

OVC Goalkeeper of the Week- @AustinPeaySocr Mary Parker Powell – 2 GP, 180 minutes played, 0 goals allowed, 6 saves, 2 shouts in Austin Peay’s 2 wins. pic.twitter.com/7q6EA1aUay — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) August 21, 2018

On Friday, August 24, APSU shutout Alabama A&M in a 4-0 rout.

The win served as a third consecutive shutout, and extended the teams unbeaten streak at home to 18 games.

Powell took the field for 73 minutes, recording two saves. The junior also tied Nikki Filippone for fifth on APSU’s shutout streak at seven.

The Govs will look to continue their success on the field and in front of goal with a road game at Little Rock on Friday, August 31.