Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison announced Jeff Faris as the 22nd head football coach. Faris replaces Scotty Walden who recently accepted a position at UTEP. Photo: Austin Peay Athletics.
Austin Peay State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison announced on Saturday that Jeff Faris will be the 22nd head football coach for APSU replacing Scotty Walden.
Walden, who led the Govs to back-to-back United Athletic Conference championships, recently accepted the head coaching position at University of Texas at El Paso.
Faris comes with over 12 years of Division I coaching experience. In 2018 he was named the American Football Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year. He was most recently the tight end coach at UCLA for the past two seasons. He spent 10 years on coaching staff at Duke under head coach David Cutcliffe where they reached six bowl games.
Faris will officially be welcomed to Austin Peay during a press conference at noon, Monday, in F&M Bank Arena.
Leave a Reply