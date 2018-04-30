Home / Sports / APSU’s Slay takes over at Clarksville Academy
Ashley Slay celebrates during APSU's win over Murray State. VALARIE LINERAS | THE ALL STATE

According to ClarksvilleNow.com, the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, Ashley Slay, has taken a position as the head coach for volleyball at Clarksville Academy.

The now former Gov, who led APSU to a OVC Volleyball championship, will lead the Cougars in Division II-A’s District 4.

According to coacht.com, the Cougars finished the 2017 season 0-13, winning only one set in the campaign.

However, the addition of Slay and Butler University’s Whitney Moore will look to turn the tide for CA.

Clarksville Academy shares a district with state semifinalists Goodpasture.

Slay, and the Cougars, will begin play for the 2018 season in August.

