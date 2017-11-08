Home / Sports / Govs volleyball wins OVC
Ashely Slay and Christina White celebrate one of their many conference wins in route to the regular season OVC championship JEFFREY HOOPER | THE ALL STATE

Govs volleyball wins OVC

Allison Williams 23 hours ago Sports, Volleyball Leave a comment 144 Views

The APSU Volleyball  team went undefeated on the week against Middle Tennessee State (25-13, 32-30, 25-15), UT Martin (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) and Southeast Missouri (25-13, 25-10, 25-23).

With results from around the conferece, the Govs secured the regular season Ohio Valley Championship crown.

The Govs took the win over MTSU on Wednesday, Nov. 1. APSU recorded 11 aces in the match. Seven of the aces came from Christina White, which were the third most in program history.

The win against UT Martin on Friday, Nov. 3 put the Govs at 25 wins for the season and 12 in OVC. The Govs posted 44 kills. Kaylee Taff and White led APSU with 10 each.

Senior Ashley Slay posted eight kills against the Skyhawks, which puts her at exactly 400 kills on the season.

In APSU’s final match of the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Govs out hit SEMO with 49 kills to 28.

After this match, senior Allie O’Reilly put herself at 984 digs, which puts her 16 away from 1,000.

APSU (26-4, 13-1) will take on Murray State on Wednesday, Nov. 8th at 7 p.m. in the Battle of the Border.

Related posts:

  1. APSU volleyball spikes 2 wins
  2. Lady Govs volleyball ends season slump with 4 wins
  3. APSU volleyball spikes two wins
  4. Govs volleyball achieve 10 game win streak

Tags

About Allison Williams

Check Also

Soccer season ends with 2-1 loss to SEMO

The ominous weather set the stage as APSU soccer bowed out of the 2017 Ohio ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved