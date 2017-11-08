Govs volleyball wins OVC

The APSU Volleyball team went undefeated on the week against Middle Tennessee State (25-13, 32-30, 25-15), UT Martin (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) and Southeast Missouri (25-13, 25-10, 25-23).

With results from around the conferece, the Govs secured the regular season Ohio Valley Championship crown.

The Govs took the win over MTSU on Wednesday, Nov. 1. APSU recorded 11 aces in the match. Seven of the aces came from Christina White, which were the third most in program history.

The win against UT Martin on Friday, Nov. 3 put the Govs at 25 wins for the season and 12 in OVC. The Govs posted 44 kills. Kaylee Taff and White led APSU with 10 each.

Senior Ashley Slay posted eight kills against the Skyhawks, which puts her at exactly 400 kills on the season.

In APSU’s final match of the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Govs out hit SEMO with 49 kills to 28.

After this match, senior Allie O’Reilly put herself at 984 digs, which puts her 16 away from 1,000.

APSU (26-4, 13-1) will take on Murray State on Wednesday, Nov. 8th at 7 p.m. in the Battle of the Border.