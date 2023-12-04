Sources say that football head coach Scotty Walden is heading to UTEP to replace head coach Dana Dimel. Photo by Ralph Acosta | The All State
University of Texas at El Paso is reportedly expected to announce Austin Peay State University’s head football coach Scotty Walden as their next head coach. He will replace current coach Dana Dimel according to footballscoop.com.
Walden went 26-14 in his four seasons at APSU. He coached the Govs to two consecutive United Athletic Conference Champions during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons earning them a spot in this fall’s FCS playoffs. The Govs were 9-3 this season.
Walden was named as APSU 21st head football coach in October 2020. Walden was the youngest head coach at the Division I level after serving as the interim head coach at Southern Miss.
The All State has reached out to both UTEP and APSU athletics for comment and they are not commenting on the reports.
