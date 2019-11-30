5:00 PM to 6:00 PM - Memorial Health Dance Studio B

5:00 PM to 9:00 PM - Clement Clement 206

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM - Claxton Claxton 306

3:00 PM to 10:00 PM - Clement Clement Aud

2:30 PM to 6:00 PM - Foy Fitness and Recreation Center Foy 214/215

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM - Memorial Health Dance Studio A

11:00 AM to 2:00 AM - Claxton Claxton 103