The last one.

This is it.

My last blog.

Wow.

That means it is final’s week here at APSU, and all of us college students are sweating buckets.

This semester went by so quick, and here we are, at the last stretch.

Boy, am I proud of all of us. We really did that.

But to be real though, we have beat the odds. Some of us encountered the unthinkable, some of us lost the ones we love, and some of us have been reviving our GPA’s. No matter the struggle, we are here, and we are successful.

If there is one thing I have learned about being in college for two years is that at the end of the day, I tried my absolute best, and I accomplished what I could. The universe can ask no more of me, and I am proud of who I am and what I can do.

That is something we need to remember daily.

It’s okay to hype yourself up.

And if you can’t do it for yourself, I gotchu boo.

And as you are finishing finals- remember that they don’t define you or your future. Do your best, and move on.

I’m proud of you.

Thank you for reading my blogs, I am really going to miss writing them. You all have been the best part of my semester. If you want to keep up with me, follow my social media: Insta- taylorshea_

Until next time.