Mural by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun (Drafts by O Olasubomi) in downtown Clarksville. // PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ALL STATE STAFF

On Thursday, September 1, students and Clarksville natives walked around Austin Peay and downtown to enjoy art from local and visiting artists.



The New Gallery at APSU opened with Paula Koverik’s exhibit, Herd, which will be on display until September 16th.



The Customs House Museum had free admission for the night. They currently have three exhibits showing until the end of October. College students do get a discounted admission ticket.



The Downtown Artists Co-op and Gallery featured work from Cliff Whitaker in his exhibition Birds of Middle Tennessee which will be on display through October.



The Clarksville Collective, ArtLink, and River City Clay all had their doors open to feature local artists or invite patrons in for workshops.



There will be three more First Thursday Art Walks this semester, the last of which will feature an Austin Peay professor, Amir Aghareb.



For more information about The New Gallery go to apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery/ or for more information about The Customs House Museum go to customshousemuseum.org.

