ArtLink gives Austin Peay Students the opportunity to volunteer and show off their art Photo Courtesy of ArtLink

Do you have a passion for art? Do you have a passion for volunteering? What if you could volunteer while creating art?

ArtLink is a non-profit organization in downtown Clarksville that allows Austin Peay students and the community to expand their artistic horizons, volunteer, look at art and find more opportunities to try different art formats.

“Our goal is to give the community a creative outlook,” says founder and executive director Maria Haycraft

ArtLink’s goal is achieved by having volunteers help around the art studio while having their art on display. One of the most popular ways to have their art displayed is with the Artist of the Month program.

“We couldn’t have done this without the volunteers,” says Haycraft.

ArtLink chooses a volunteer’s art to spotlight for an entire month. Due to high demand, the program is booked out until January of 2023.

ArtLink offers a variety of creative workshops for the community. The workshops offered include candle making, macrame, origami, painting, drawing, stained glass, epoxy/resin, photography, clay and stop motion. All of the workshop information and sign ups can be found on the ArtLink website.

ArtLink hosts multiple events throughout the year for the community to participate in. The next event will be Artsville Fest which is running from September 30 to October 1. Artsville is two days of local art, music, dancing and vendors from local small businesses.

A popular event that is held during Artsville Fest is called “Chalk It Up”. People in the community can purchase a 3×3 square to do a piece of chalk artwork on. This is held on October 1st and participants can work on their square until 3 P.M. when judging begins.

To get involved with ArtLink or sign up for workshops, you can visit their website at artlinkclarksville.com.