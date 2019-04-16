Browning Drive to close to through traffic

On May 6, Browning Drive will close to through traffic.

For decades the university’s master plan has urged this.

APSU’s Master Plan from 2000 stated, “Browning Drive is temporarily closed, and likely permanently closed to through traffic due to utility improvements and future construction of the new University Center.”

This plan was recommended by the APSU Parking Committee to improve pedestrian traffic and campus safety.

The plan was also discussed by Campus Police Chief Michael Kasitz at a Student Government Association (SGA) meeting back in January.

While there he outlined the plan and mentioned that the modified area will eventually be “beautified” in the second phase of the plan.

Beginning May 6, work crews will begin converting the section of Browning Drive stretching from the McCord Building to the Clement Building into a limited access area for vehicles.

Automated traffic control devices will be installed on both ends of the section being closed to allow for emergency vehicles and limited access for specific needs.

This will affect approximately 15 parking spaces next to McCord. To compensate for the loss of parking in this area, renovations to the parking lot of the old Wesley Foundation, now owned by the University, will occur this summer.

Additionally, all spaces between the Woodward Library, Claxton and Clement buildings will be converted to ADA parking.

To access the ADA parking area, the one-way traffic flow on Henry Street will be reversed entering from the section located at the Archwood lot (#43) and exiting on College Street.

Questions should be directed to APSU Public Safety, 931-221-7786 or apsupolice@apsu.edu.