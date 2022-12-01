Austin Peay lost to Western Kentucky 75-74 during action Wednesday at the Dunn Center. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – In previous years, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has had a strict no-alcohol policy campus-wide, even at on-campus sporting events such as those in Fortera Stadium and the Winfield Dunn Center.

In 2019, the university took a huge stride in updating these policies by allowing limited alcohol sales at football games.

Outside alcohol, however, has always been prohibited and this remains true.

Now, the game has changed even more with the addition of alcohol sales in the Dunn Center for men’s and women’s basketball games starting this past Wednesday on November 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Governors faced Western Kentucky University at 7:00 p.m. CT in the first university basketball game to have alcohol available for fans.

Sales are permitted from the time gates open for the game until the under-12 media timeout in the second half of men’s basketball games and at the conclusion of the third quarter of women’s basketball games.

These sales take place at the entry gate closest to Section FF for $5 per alcoholic beverage.

Beverages available will include a variety of domestic and imported beers through the arena’s licensed vendor, Sodexho, and will be served only by trained concessions team members.

While alcohol sales could potentially bring controversy, Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison is excited for what the game day initative could mean for the fan experience, noting that “it will provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas.”

Importantly, there will be a variety of governing regulations to ensure that the opportunity enhances the fan experience rather than harming it.

Harrison stated that this is important because “We want our Governors’ family to have a safe, inclusive, and welcoming experience at our games.”