SGA President Xavier Vincent (Left) addresses a senator during the SGA meeting flanked by sophomore Senator Rylie Morris (Right) Ricky Birchfield

Austin Peay’s Student Government Association met on Wednesday to swear in new senators and begin their round of legislation.

The SGA’s new senators were sworn in by Chief Justice Micheal Lobdell. Among the sworn-in was College of Arts and Letters Senator Tyler Rose.

Rose said that he wanted to join the SGA to represent the College of Arts and Letters and its students, citing the music building and other improvements he thought were needed.

Rose also felt it was a way to give back to the school, saying “I feel like it’s a good way to serve my peers in a way that most can’t on this campus, and it’s a great opportunity.”

Potential legislation was also read during the meeting, addressing the campus’ security cameras. If passed, the resolution would send a letter of recommendation to the APSU IT and Public Safety Departments to allot funds for higher-definition security cameras.

The resolution specifically mentions replacing cameras that are missing live footage capabilities, adding 180-degree cameras to selected buildings on campus, and adding a 360-degree camera. According to the resolution, this would assist in identifying suspects and solving traffic accidents.

If passed, the resolution would also allot 10% of SGA operational funds to help pay for the installations.

