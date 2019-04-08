Baseball drops weekend at Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky.- APSU continued the conference march against Eastern Kentucky over the weekend finishing 1-2 in the three-game series. APSU began Friday with a win but dropped both of Saturday’s contests. The scores were; 8-1, 9-3, 11-3.

In the first game, APSU did not allow a run until the sixth inning. By the bottom of the sixth, the Govs already led 6-0. Josh Rye began the game by retiring the first six batters at the plate. David Martinez of APSU had five plate appearances with three hits and three runs batted in. Martinez reeled off two home runs in the ninth to effectively end the first game of the series.

Friday’s magic did not follow into Saturday however. Garrett Kueber launched a home run to take an early 1-0 lead for APSU in the first game but fell behind 4-1 leading into the third inning. They cut the lead in half in the fourth but again allowed four runs in the fifth inning. The Govs earned one more run in the seventh inning but it was not enough to top the Colonels.

Game three faired even worse for the Govs. APSU scored two runs in the top of the first but allowed three to the Colonels in the bottom. The Govs trailed 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh. From there, they allowed five runs between the seventh and the eighth innings and EKU did not bat in the ninth.

APSU fell to 9-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference and looks to rebound against Evansville on Tuesday in Clarksville. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.