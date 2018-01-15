Previewing APSU baseball’s 2018

It is January, which means baseball will soon be on the horizon and APSU will be out on the diamond. The team will look to improve from last years 28-30 (13-16 OVC) overall record which earned them seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Head Coach Travis Janssen embarks on his third season at the helm of the Govs posting a 58-53 overall record in two seasons.

APSU loses Alex Robles and Dre Gleason, who were the two of the best at bat last season for the Govs, but still the team has plenty of depth and should not be too worried.

APSU does return Redshirt Sophomore Parker Phillips who is the leading returner at bat with an average of 0.328.

Pitching looks to be a strong suit for the Govs as they have Josh Rye and Brett Newberg returning, just to name a few.

The Conference will be tough this year to compete against, as four players in the conference, three of which belong to Morehead State, were named Pre-Season All Americans.

Pitching, experience, and coaching will be keys for success this season if the Govs plan to spark a flame in the conference.

The season opens up at home on Feb. 16 against Maryland Eastern Shore at 3 p.m. from Raymond C. Hand Park.