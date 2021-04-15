DeAngelo Wilson was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback Draylen Ellis earned the conference’s co-Freshman of the Year award as APSU finished its first spring football season.
Wilson played in seven games in the 2020 season. The senior tallied 619 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Five of Wilson’s seven games saw him total at least 99 yards.
Offensive lineman Bucky Williams joined Wilson on the All-OVC First Team offense. Linemen Colby McKee, Robert Holmes and Seth Johnson were additionally nominated to the conference’s offensive team. The Govs battery helped APSU total over 3,000 yards of offense this season.
Ellis beat out five other potential competitors — including Memphis transfer Sheldon Layman and redshirt junior Kam Williams — on opening day. Although the true freshman struggled in his first two games, the Mississippi product finished with 1270 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns. He shared the Freshman of the Year award with Tennessee State running back Devon Starling.
“I feel like I just had to get comfortable,” Ellis said earlier in the season. “Just get into my game, that’s really it. Just get comfortable, just feel myself, just know [that] my teammates are behind me and do what I know to do.”
Tailback Brian Snead was also nominated to the conference’s All-Newcomer team. The former Ohio State and Iowa Western athlete played in three of the Governors’ six spring games. He rushed for 522 yards and four scores.
Jack McDonald and Kordell Jackson also earned spots on the All-Defense team. The duo combined for 124 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions this season.
The Governors wrapped up their spring season with the conference’s lone coronavirus cancellation. Under first-year head coach Scotty Walden, APSU ended OVC play with a 4-2 mark and won four of its last five contests.
