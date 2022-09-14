Olivia Prock celebrates after scoring a goal in Austin Peay’s 1-0 win over Alabama A&M

Robert Smith/APSU Athletics

The Austin Peay Women’s Soccer team won a tight matchup over Alabama A&M on Sunday in a 1-0 defensive battle.



This game was controlled by the defenses and goalkeepers from the beginning, including goalkeeper Chloe Dion’s fourth shutout of the season.



“Earning another shutout is huge for us.” Austin Peay Head Coach Kim McGowan said in a statement to APSU athletics on the game.“It was a team effort and you have to love clean sheets.”



Defense has not been an issue for Austin Peay this season, as they have only allowed 8 goals in 8 games, but the offense has been a struggle for the most part during the non-conference portion of the schedule.



It took 75 minutes for the first goal of the game to come, as Olivia Prock cut through the defense and found the back of the net for the first and winning goal of the game for the Governors.



“As a team, we wanted to end non-conference play in a positive direction. Today showed us that we can get the final result we want even if, as a team, we aren’t having the best day.” said McGowan.



After an encouraging win over Alabama A&M on Sunday, Austin Peay will shift their focus towards conference play, as they will open with preseason ASUN favorites in Lipscomb.



The Governors will host Lipscomb on Saturday, with the game set to kickoff at 6 PM in Clarksville.

