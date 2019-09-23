Governors went 2-2 last Thursday against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. This is the third straight tie in an OVC Conference Opener. The Governors showed no mercy, scoring first in both halves.

Ashley Wittaker scored in the first 18 minutes from a pass from Claire Larose to give the Govs an early advantage, but SIUE answered as the clock was ticking in the first half.

Abigail Gemza scored the first goal of her collegiate career which gave the Govs the lead but once again, according to LetsGoPeay, SIUE scored later during the half and no one scored during the first overtime period.

The second overtime had a little more momentum with the Govs getting two-shot on goal. According to LetsGoPeay, after SIUE got one shot on goal in the second overtime, keeper Mary Parker Powell made a diving save to keep the game tied.





At the end of the game, no one was able to score in overtime. The Governors and Cougars were tied at 2.

Coach Naomi Kolarova described pride for her team’s performance.

“The ladies played fantastic tonight; their work rate was good, we connected well, we scored first, and we limited corners and throw-ins in the back third,” Kolarova said to LetsGoPeay.com

Going into this next game Saturday, Governors were hyped up with momentum. Kolarova has been very pleased with the leadership coming from her two captains Renne Semann and Parker Powell.

“I think our senior captain Renne Semann anchoring our defense is such an important piece of the puzzle for us right now. She comes up big in so many situations & did so again tonight. ” Kolvarova said to LetsGoPeay.com. “Mary Parker Powell in goal has done a tremendous job of keeping our defense organized, she’s protected the net well the past few games and has a commanding presence on the field that our team totally trusts.”

Saturday, Sept. 21, the Governors took on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Cinnicitani Ohio a non-conference game. Parker Powell continued to show the fierceness in her defense as she managed to make four saves for the Govs. According to LetsGoPeay.com, the Gov’s offensive line has “progressed” since their return from Colorado.

According to LetsGoPeay, “over the last three games, the Govs have put 50% of their shots on goal, including four of nine shots in Saturday’s draw. Morgan Drawdy led the way offensively with two shots. Whittaker and Anna McPhie added one shot on goal apiece, but none of the Governors were able to beat the Cincinnati keeper.”

Governors ended the game with another tie 0-0. The season for the Govs will continue Friday vs Southeast Missouri at the home-field advantage.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article contained unattributed information.