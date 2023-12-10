UPDATE: An APSU alert has been issued confirming that the campus is open and exams are on schedule. The Morgan University Center and the Woodward Library are open for students and employees until the 9 p.m. city curfew tonight.



President Mike Licari has made an announcement about resources for those affected by yesterday’s tornado.

In an email sent through Austin Peay State University’s safety alert system at 10 a.m., Licari confirmed that the campus was not damaged by the weather and said that his prayers go out to anyone who has been injured, had their home damaged, or lost a member of their family.



The president emphasized that the counseling center and SOS food pantry remain open for students who need them, and that employee assistance was available to full-time faculty and staff through HR.

Licari said that faculty, staff, and students in need of emergency funds can visit the SOS Food Pantry’s Govs Give Back Fund. He also said that anyone wishing to donate could do so through the same fund.



The email mentioned that shelters are set up for those in need of support at Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road; and the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, at 2650 Trenton Road.

This comes after Clarksville mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency on December 9. Per his announcement yesterday’s public curfew will continue tonight, starting at 9 p.m.









