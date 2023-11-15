#24 Hansel Emmanuel dunks with 34 seconds left of the game. Carlee Klutts | THE ALL STATE

APSU’s men’s basketball returned to F&M Bank Arena last night for another win, this time against Fisk University with a final score of 79-52.

The Governors were led by APSU newcomers, freshman Dez White and graduate student DeMarcus Sharp. Both have had strong inaugural seasons thus far, with White edging program records only four games into the season and Sharp being named ASUN Newcomer of the Week and hosting impressive rankings.

White in particular showed out against the Bulldogs, earning 26 points alone to lead the Govs in field goals made and 3-point field goals made throughout the night. This is only one point behind the program freshman individual game record of 27 points by Jordyn Adams at Murray in 2020. This is only White’s third game in his collegiate career, marking three out of four of the Governors’ games so far this season.

Sharp followed next up with 14 points against Fisk and tied to lead the game in rebounds with 10 rebounds. This leaves Sharp with three double-doubles in a row following back to back double-doubles against George Mason University and Life University last week. Sharp is the first Gov to earn three double-doubles in a row since Terry Taylor, current Chicago Bull and former APSU alum, had eight back to back in the 2020-2021 season.

Sharp’s efforts over the past couple of games earned him ASUN Newcomer of the Week as one of the top five in rebounds, blocks, steals, and assists in the ASUN. Outside of the conference, Sharp also ranks top five in rebounds and steals for the NCAA Division I.

Other strong performances for APSU included redshirt junior Jalen Ware and graduate student Dezi Jones. Ware and Jones scored in the double digits with 11 and 12 points respectively.

The Governors will continue their season in the regional round of the SoCal Challenge, starting against the University of Texas at El Paso on Friday, November 17 at the Don Haskins Center arena in El Paso.