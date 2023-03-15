Former Austin Peay State University men’s basketball player and assistant coach Corey Gipson was introduced to a crowd at the F&M Bank Arena Tuesday night. Gipson is the 14th men’s basketball coach in Govenors history. Photo by Khatir Stewart I The All State

It was a Homecoming of sorts for Corey Gipson Tuesday night in a town he’s very much familiar with

Austin Peay State University welcomed back the two-time graduate and former athlete in the F&M Bank arena on Tuesday night as Gipson was named the 14th head men’s basketball coach in Governors history.

Gipson, who is ready to hit the ground running, is reminded how important it is to stay grounded.

“Sometimes you have to reattach yourself to some roots that have fostered your development. and this is what this is about,” Gipson said speaking in front of a crowd that included APSU administrators and fans.

Gipson, who played at APSU from 2002-2004, has held the title of assistant coach for Dave Loos for three seasons (2012-15) as well as head coach at Northwestern State during the 2022-23 season. In the first year at Northwestern State, he led the Demons to a 22-9 record.

Along with a great lone season at Northwestern State, he earned a finalist spot for the Ben Jobe Award, Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award as well as the Joe B. Hall Award.

“It is great to have Corey back – again – at Austin Peay,” said APSU President Michael Licari. “As a two-time graduate of Austin Peay, the 2012 Young Alumnus of the Year, and former assistant coach, he’s familiar with the university, the community, and the rich history of Austin Peay basketball. As the new head coach, he knows the potential of the program and shares a vision for great things to come as we launch a new era of Austin Peay men’s basketball!”