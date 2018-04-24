Home / Sports / Tennis takes on OVC Tournament
Riley Grubbs 24 hours ago

Men and Women’s Tennis made the short trip to Nashville this weekend to participate in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The men’s team saw a first round exit against Eastern Kentucky, while the women’s team advanced to the championship game Sunday, April 22, against Easter Kentucky as well.

The men ended their post-season the same way they ended their regular season, with a loss to EKU. APSU fell just short a week prior, losing 4-3 on the road. Friday was not as successful, dropping 4-0.

The Colonels subdued the Govs in the opening No. 2 doubles, however, the Govs pushed the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to tiebreakers. Eastern Kentucky won the No. 3 doubles to take control.

APSU got off to another slow start in the singles, as Eastern Kentucky took the No. 3 singles, easily taking a 2-0 lead. The Govs then dropped the No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches, losing to the Colonels 4-0 and ending the regular season 2-17 overall.

The women powered through the weekend taking the 4-1 victory against both UT Martin and Mu**ay State. The women ended their weekend against Eastern Kentucky, who they fell to the prior week.

The Skyhawks came out fast and furious against APSU on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead against the team after winning the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. the Govs came out blowing the door off the place in singles, as every member won their first set of the match.

The Govs won 4 matches in a row to advance to the semifinal match against Mu**ay State.

The Govs fell earlier in the regular season to Mu**ay State, however set an example against them when it mattered by taking a 4-1 victory and securing a spot in the OVC championship.

APSU again came out firing on all cylinders, the Govs won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to take a 1-0 lead. The racers fought back in singles to tie it up at 1-1. The Govs then delivered a flurry of wins, taking a 4-1 victory to survive and advance to the final.

After losing 6-1 to EKU in the previous week the Govs kept things tight all night long. The teams found themselves deadlocked at 3-3 before finally deciding a winner.

EKU took the doubles points, claiming victories in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. EKU then went on to win the No. 2 singles to hop out to a 2-0 lead.

Lidia Yanes Garcia then took charge and got the Govs back into the match trimming the lead to just 2-1. After Garcia, Helena Kuppig gained another victory for APSU to tie the day up at 2-2.

The Govs then won once more to take a 3-2 lead in the match, however, it would not be enough, as the Colonels stormed back winning two matches in a row to take the OVC Crown.

APSU finished their season with a 12-9 record.

 

 

