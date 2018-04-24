Tennis takes on OVC Tournament

Men and Women’s Tennis made the short trip to Nashville this weekend to participate in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The men’s team saw a first round exit against Eastern Kentucky, while the women’s team advanced to the championship game Sunday, April 22, against Easter Kentucky as well.

The men ended their post-season the same way they ended their regular season, with a loss to EKU. APSU fell just short a week prior, losing 4-3 on the road. Friday was not as successful, dropping 4-0.

The Colonels subdued the Govs in the opening No. 2 doubles, however, the Govs pushed the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to tiebreakers. Eastern Kentucky won the No. 3 doubles to take control.

APSU got off to another slow start in the singles, as Eastern Kentucky took the No. 3 singles, easily taking a 2-0 lead. The Govs then dropped the No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches, losing to the Colonels 4-0 and ending the regular season 2-17 overall.

The women powered through the weekend taking the 4-1 victory against both UT Martin and Mu**ay State. The women ended their weekend against Eastern Kentucky, who they fell to the prior week.

The Skyhawks came out fast and furious against APSU on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead against the team after winning the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. the Govs came out blowing the door off the place in singles, as every member won their first set of the match.

The Govs won 4 matches in a row to advance to the semifinal match against Mu**ay State.

The Govs fell earlier in the regular season to Mu**ay State, however set an example against them when it mattered by taking a 4-1 victory and securing a spot in the OVC championship.

APSU again came out firing on all cylinders, the Govs won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to take a 1-0 lead. The racers fought back in singles to tie it up at 1-1. The Govs then delivered a flurry of wins, taking a 4-1 victory to survive and advance to the final.

After losing 6-1 to EKU in the previous week the Govs kept things tight all night long. The teams found themselves deadlocked at 3-3 before finally deciding a winner.

EKU took the doubles points, claiming victories in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. EKU then went on to win the No. 2 singles to hop out to a 2-0 lead.

Lidia Yanes Garcia then took charge and got the Govs back into the match trimming the lead to just 2-1. After Garcia, Helena Kuppig gained another victory for APSU to tie the day up at 2-2.

The Govs then won once more to take a 3-2 lead in the match, however, it would not be enough, as the Colonels stormed back winning two matches in a row to take the OVC Crown.

APSU finished their season with a 12-9 record.