A photo of the newly renovated Governors Tennis Center. NICHOLE BARNES | THE ALL STATE

The Austin Peay Women’s Tennis team had a very special Senior Day Friday morning, winning the program’s 8th OVC championship in a 7-0 rout of Tennessee State.



The Govs set the tone from the beginning with dominating wins by a score of 6-1 in both matches that were played, along with a win by default.



The singles matches proved to be no different for the Govs, as they won all sets, with the closest set score being 6-3.



One of the rocks of the Govs’ program all season has been Danielle Morris, and Friday’s match proved to be no different as Morris dominated her doubles match with Jana Leder, 6-1, and won her singles sets by a score 6-0 and 6-1 to clinch an OVC regular season championship in her senior season.



“I’ve had the most incredible experience in my four years at Austin Peay,” said Morris on her career at Austin Peay. “We were so close last year to winning an OVC regular season championship last year and to come back and finish really strong in my senior year is really amazing.”



Head Coach Ross Brown is in his ninth season with the Austin Peay program and has won OVC championships with both the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Austin Peay.



This team and senior group really stood out to Brown, though, as he reflected on the program’s OVC regular season title run this year.



“For me this year it’s really satisfying and really pleasing because going into this season our first goal was to just make the conference tournament,” said Brown. “I think the big difference this year for us is that we played better doubles, especially since Danielle (Morris) has been back.”



The Govs will conclude the regular season with a match on Saturday at Murray State, followed by the OVC Tournament in Evansville next weekend, where the Govs will be the top overall seed after clinching the regular season OVC title.