Austin Peay State University Fans celebrate in the Fortera Stadium field with the team after the Govs hold out against Central Arkansas and secure a bid to the FCS playoffs, Saturday Nov. 11, 2023.

Austin Peay State University’s football team held off Central Arkansas, winning 14-12 to take the UAC’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. With the win, the Govs also finished undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history.

The Govs’ scoring plays took place in the second and third quarter. Wide receiver Kenny Odom and running back Jevon Jackson both ran for touchdowns with a three yard and seven-yard run respectively. One-point conversions were kicked by kicker Maddux Trujillo.

The Govs were cheered on from the stands by a crowd of fans, with Fortera Stadium attendance at 9,931 people: the second highest in stadium history.

Both teams had a lot on the line. Apart from the winner receiving an automatic playoff bid, a win for Central Arkansas would have meant sharing the UAC conference title with APSU. Both teams’ defenses dug in for a long fight. The first half saw just one touchdown and ten points. By halftime, both teams had less than 40 rushing yards combined.

The game remained close throughout. Central Arkansas attempted a two-point conversion after their final touchdown which would have tied the game, with just five minutes left in the 4th quarter.

The Govs’ next game will take place on Nov. 25, against an opponent to be announced. The NCAA will announce the 2023 FCS playoff bracket at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. APSU will host a viewing party of the selection show at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the F&M Bank Arena. The event is free and open to the public.