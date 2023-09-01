Former Austin Peay State University basketball star Terry Taylor has signed with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023 NBA season.

The former OVC Player of the Year set the stage for his professional career during his time at APSU as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,488 points.

Taylor will be positioned as a small forward for the Bulls, with a standard contract signed on Aug. 14, 2023 securing Taylor’s spot for the Bulls’ 2023-2024 season.

Before he was picked up by the Bulls, Taylor’s NBA career began with the Indiana Pacers, playing for a season and a half. He played in 26 games with the Pacers, and during his best he saw 24 points and 16 rebounds for a double double. However, he was waived from the team as a result of a trade deal late in the 2022-2023 season.

According to Sports Illustrated he was picked up by Chicago less than 10 days later.