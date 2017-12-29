Home / AP WIRE / Ugba, Taylor help APSU take OVC opener 78-58

Ugba, Taylor help APSU take OVC opener 78-58

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Averyl Ugba and Terry Taylor combined for 40 points and 21 rebounds as Austin Peay opened up Ohio Valley Conference play with a 78-58 win over SIU-Edwardsville Thursday night.
The conference win was the first for coach Matt Figger, who took over for Dave Loos, who retired after 27 years coaching the Governors at the end of last season. The win was also the first conference opener Austin Peay has won since the 2013-14 season.
Ugba scored 21 points and hauled down 10 rebounds and Taylor added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-7), which made 29 of 60 field goals (48 percent), owned a 42-34 edge on the boards and scored 17 points off 13 SIUE turnovers.
Justin Benton and Brandon Jackson paced SIUE (4-8) with 14 and 10 points, respectively, shooting a combined 10-for-15 from the floor, but the rest of the Cougars made 12 of 45. SIUE leading scorer Jalen Henry (16.5 ppg) did not play.

