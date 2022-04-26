Travis Janssen’s tenure has ended effective immediately APSU Athletics announced on Monday AUSTIN PEAY ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT

Austin Peay State University Vice President and Director of Athletics, Gerald Harrison, announced on Monday that APSU Athletics is ending baseball’s head coach Travis Janssen’s tenure with the program after more than six years effective immediately.

This announcement comes in the middles of the Govs baseball season.

“Our baseball program has a rich history of success on the field,” said Harrison. “Our expectation is clear – to have the most complete program in the ASUN. We are committed to our student-athletes, alumni, donors, and fans to make this expectation a reality. We will immediately begin a national search for the Governors’ next head baseball coach.”

Assistant coach Trevor Fitts will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season until a replacement is named.

As of now, there is no timeline for naming the Govs’ 12th head baseball coach and the athletic department has no plans to comment on the search process or the potential candidates involved until the conclusion of the search.

Janssen was in his seventh season as head baseball coach at APSU. He led the Govs to five consecutive OVC tournament appearances. In 2019, the Govs finished second in the 2019 season. Janssen also is only one of three baseball head coaches at Austin Peay with 150-plus wins at APSU.

“At a difficult time in our baseball program’s history, Travis provided stability and respectability,” said Harrison. “I thank Travis for his efforts serving our program and his family for their support over the past seven seasons.”

The Govs have five games left before the race before OVC Championships. They take on North Alabama on Tuesday at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville.