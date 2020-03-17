I wanted to go over something real quick before returning to normal Peay Twister article. TN Department of Health reports 52 cases of COVID-19, disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, or novel coronavirus, that originated from China.

As per the data, 25 of 52 cases were in Davidson County, including Nashville Metropolis areas. With Nashville becoming a potential hotspot roughly two weeks after a long track EF-3 tornado tore through northern Nashville metro, this has a potential to complicate tornado recovery, especially in Nashville.

While Nashville is a primary area of concerns due to an increase of confirmed cases, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Cookeville (struck by a separate EF-4 tornado) also face similar risk from the coronavirus.

In News Channel 5 Nashville article regarding tornado recovery in light of pandemic, the volunteers kept serving the tornado victims by providing supplies while taking basic health precautions. Besides the virus, a temporary cleaning supply shortage due to hoarding and buying frenzy also poses a challenge for tornado survivors who desperately need them. The tornado victims may have more challenging times ahead as the pandemic progresses.

Today, we are heading out to homeless encampments in or near the tornado zone. We will be distributing these supplies to help our community’s most vulnerable deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Later today we will be sharing techniques including batching homemade hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/KKJEd4raBa — Anarchist Black Cross/Antifascist Action Nashville (@NashvilleABC) March 12, 2020

It’s easy to see that Nashville and Middle Tennessee in general could be a bit overwhelmed with a one-two punch from tornadoes and a pandemic. Survivors also may struggle with the virus and related effects of a worldwide pandemic.

Lastly, I wanted to remind readers of people affected by the tornadoes especially with more challenging times ahead. They will still need assistance in the upcoming months.

*Note that tornado information and damage photo are credited to National Weather Service Nashville

I am a trained spotter and weather enthusiast who spent years enjoying learning about weather. I provide my thoughts and commentaries, sometimes with light humor.