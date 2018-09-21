PeayWeather: 9/21 Update

Forecast Update

There is a big change to our weather patterns, and the trend is becoming cooler and rainier. Also, there’s an increased possibility of seeing thunderstorms in next few days.

Today (TGIF!)- Mostly sunny, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 90

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance), Lo-66

Saturday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Hi- 75

Saturday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 64

Sunday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 74

Sunday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 65

Monday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Hi- 81

Monday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Lo- 67

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 81

Tuesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 65

Wednesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 76

Wednesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance), Lo- 59

Thursday- Partly sunny, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 76

Weather forecast from NWS Nashville

I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather with light humor and commentaries.