PeayWeather: 9/21 Update

Forecast Update
There is a big change to our weather patterns, and the trend is becoming cooler and rainier. Also, there’s an increased possibility of seeing thunderstorms in next few days.
Today (TGIF!)- Mostly sunny, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 90
Tonight- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance), Lo-66
Saturday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Hi- 75
Saturday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 64
Sunday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 74
Sunday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 65
Monday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Hi- 81
Monday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Lo- 67
Tuesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 81
Tuesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Lo- 65
Wednesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance), Hi- 76
Wednesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance), Lo- 59
Thursday- Partly sunny, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 76
Final Statements
Weather forecast from NWS Nashville
I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather with light humor and commentaries.