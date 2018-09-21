Home / PeayWeather / PeayWeather: 9/21 Update

PeayWeather: 9/21 Update

Ivy MacDaniel 9 hours ago PeayWeather Leave a comment 41 Views

Forecast Update

There is a big change to our weather patterns, and the trend is becoming cooler and rainier. Also, there’s an increased possibility of seeing thunderstorms in next few days.

Today (TGIF!)- Mostly sunny, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 90

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance), Lo-66

Saturday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance), Hi- 75

Saturday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Lo- 64

Sunday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Hi- 74

Sunday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Lo- 65

Monday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance),  Hi- 81

Monday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (60% chance),  Lo- 67

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Hi- 81

Tuesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Lo- 65

Wednesday- Mostly cloudy, showers likely and a thunderstorm possible (70% chance),  Hi- 76

Wednesday night- Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely (60% chance),  Lo- 59

Thursday- Partly sunny, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 76

Final Statements

Weather forecast from NWS Nashville

I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather with light humor and commentaries.

Tags

About Ivy MacDaniel

I am a sophomore who’s majoring in physics with mathematics minor. I love weather, especially thunderstorms and tornadoes. My hobbies are chess, drawing, and outdoor activities. I am a trained storm spotter.

Check Also

PeayWeather: Update 9/14

Forecast Update TGIF! It’s Friday again! Now, we’re heading into the second half of September, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved