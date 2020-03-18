Editor’s note: This piece was a combination effort of perspectives editor, Kamea Ferguson, and staff writer/photographer, Nash Young, respectively.

The news of COVID-19 made for a suspenseful outcome that was sure to have us all worried. A new virus with some unknowns can most definitely provoke the media into galvanizing people to buy incomprehensible amounts of toilet paper.

This virus not only sent toilet paper off the shelves, but college and professional sports seasons into a dormant stage until authorized other-wise. The economy has also taken a nose dive due to uncertainty and a fear of the novel virus.

From a college student’s point of view, having an extended break sounds like a utopia but think again.

When you foresee your future of graduation being altered (walking across the stage) or seeing friends leave campus who you may never see in person again, leaves you for a very poignant time.

The positive side of the spectrum can lead you to more family time, job searching, helping others with needs and self-amelioration.

Researching this virus for many hours has perplexed me due to how not lethal and horrendous the media is making it out to be.

Only 10% of America claims to not use the internet according to Pew Research, so why are we not educating ourselves on such a “profound” subject?

Corona Virus standing, as it is today, is somewhat more lethal than the typical flu that kills around 450,000-600,000 people every year globally according to Health.com.

According to BusinessInsider, as of Mar.17, the U.S. death toll has surpassed 100 as all 50 states have now reported cases. More than 7,500 cases have been reported across the nation and Washington, D.C.

Worldometers states that the novel virus has a morality rate of around 0.7%-3.4% overall affecting the ages of 60 or above the heaviest (3.6%-15% mortality depending on health)

The likeliness of a college age student even contracting the virus is around 2.1% and dying from the virus is a 1 in 500 chance according to BBC.com.

Now, if you have no underlying health problems at all then your road to recovery will expedite exponentially with little ramifications.

Our needs in this “dire” time are testing kits and taking precautions such as: washing hands, limiting contact with big crowds and sick people along with staying hydrated/healthy.

The virus as it stands now should be looked upon as a minor situation to the majority of the population according to statistics.

Being cognizant of the situation will always lead to better decisions and less people being infected overall. This virus as a pandemic should fizzle out in the next 3-6 months according to notable doctors and scientist.

Educate yourself and be cautious but don’t let social media and all of these cancelations detour you from living life, especially if you are healthy.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, I do not think I have ever seen people in such a panic.

Before this, I have never seen crowds of people going to every grocery store and buying up all of the toilet paper, stacking cases of ramen noodles into their baskets and buying 17 thousands bottles of hand sanitizer to feel safe.

Watching it all happen through social media, it makes me feel like I should also be on edge. But then again, what would be the point?

It is completely okay to be scared of what is happening. It feels like a “Final Destination” movie coming to live and all 7 billion of us are starring in this horror film.

This is something that some of us, more specifically college students, have probably never seen happen before.

For some of us, the day before spring break was our last days of being an undergraduate. “See you next week” turned into “See you next semester.”

Living in a pandemic is something that I never thought I would be alive to see happen.

In my recent memory, the two outbreaks that I can recall happening–the H1N1 outbreak of 2009 and the Ebola outbreaks of 2014–I was too young, too uninformed or a combination of the two.

COVID-19 can be easily transmitted from a simple handshake; if you are being introduced to someone and they go to shake your hand, intercept them with a touch of the elbow.

In this uncertain time, stay up to date with what is happening in the news; world news or local news, any information that is being reported on the virus.

Stay informed, stay updated and most importantly, keep those hands nice and clean.

Songs to wash hands to:

“Love on Top” by Beyonce

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees