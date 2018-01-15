The Hero Who Saved APSU Football

When many people hear the word hero they think of an immortal man or woman. He or she may wear a cape or contain special powers such as super strength, invisibility, sonic speed or even the ability to fly.

Well this hero is a little different. He goes by the name of Head Coach Will Healy, the savior APSU football has been struggling to find for years.

The Govs only had one victory out of 46 games leading into this past season. Not to mention the Govs entered 2017 with a 27-game losing streak and not only the worst team in the conference, but the worst in Division I.

Healy hit the ground running his first year at APSU. Searching and recruiting for the best talent out there, he brought in the No. 2 recruiting class in the Ohio Valley Conference. His first year was not very successful as the Govs went all season without a single win.

The following year, Healy went back to the drawing board and brought in the No. 4 recruiting class. He fought for the athletic department to change sponsorships from Russel Athletic to Under Armour.

Despite the ugly record, Healy took on this coaching position with the hero mentality. His will and determination to turn this football program around was unheard of. He had a vision for this community and stood by his motto, #MissionPossible

He led the Govs to their first win in almost three years last season. In a 69-13 victory over Morehead State, Healy and the Govs shattered the longest losing streak in the nation at 29 games.

The Govs finished last season with an 8-4 record overall and an impressive 8-1 recorded against Football Champion Subdivision competition. The Govs ended the season taking home the Sgt. York Trophy and a 3-game win streak.

Although they missed being picked for their first playoff appearance, Healy and the Govs have a lot to be proud of.

Healy heard his calling and accepted it. He faced trials and tribulations, but one thing about heroes is that they always find a way to come back.