Karle Pace dribbles the ball down the court in APSU’s win over Tennessee State Zoe Mills|The All State



After cruising against Tennessee State through most of the game, the Austin Peay Women’s Basketball team held off a late comeback attempt from the Tigers to earn the Governors’ first conference tournament win since 2012, 67-53.



“I thought we came into today on a mission,” Austin Peay Head Coach Brittany Young said. “I am really proud of our team and our ability to survive and advance to play another day.”



After a slow start early in the game that led to a tie at the end of the first quarter, Austin Peay went on a 23-12 run in the second quarter. This run was fueled by Yamia Johnson and Shy Booker, who combined for 24 points in the first half off the bench.



“These are two players who are more than capable of being starters, so I think it says a lot about their selflessness to come off the bench,” said Young. “It really empowers some of our other players because players that may have come off the bench have the mindset that they have to get the team off to a great start.”



Johnson finished with 17 points, before coming out of the game due to a head injury, while Booker finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.



“I look at it as an opportunity to be selfless,” said Booker “When I get into the game I see things that I like so I know what adjustments to make.”



The Governors extended their lead even further early in the second half, as they led by as many as 25 points.



Tennessee State was not done, as the Tigers went on a run of their own to cut the Austin Peay lead to as little as 10 points in the second half.



The effort proved to be too late for TSU, as Austin Peay claimed a 14-point victory to advance to the OVC tournament semifinals.



The Govs will take on one-seeded Belmont tomorrow at 1 PM. APSU split the regular season series with Belmont, and the Bruins have won 10 consecutive games since their loss to Austin Peay.