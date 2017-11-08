Govs Secure Sgt. York Trophy

APSU secured the Sgt. York Trophy for the first time in school history Saturday, Nov. 4th. The Govs found themselves winners in Cookeville defeating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 35 to 28.

The Govs entered this season’s Sgt. York Trophy competition with a 7-23 record all-time, the latest of those wins coming from 2012. APSU finished with an undefeated record in the competition this season.

While wrapping up the Sgt. York Trophy the Govs also defeated Tennessee Tech for the first time since 2012.

The Govs wrapped up their season against the rest of the Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee teams with a perfect record of 4-0.

APSU continued to play well on offense totaling 522 yards with 423 of them coming from the ground game.

APSU started on defense to begin the game but did not stay out long as they forced a fumble on the first play of the game.

Capitalizing on a short field, Ahmaad Tanner punched the ball in from the one-yard line to give the Govs the early 7-0 lead.

Tennessee Tech struck back on a 75 yard drive tying the game at seven at the end of one quarter.

Midway through the Second quarter the Govs put points on the board again after Jeremiah Oatsvall found the end zone on a carry. The score was set up after Oatsvall found DJ Montgomery on a 35-yard reception. The Govs led 14 to 7 after two quarters.

The Govs came out with a bit of trickery in the third quarter as Baniko Harley found Jeremiah Oatsvall through the air on a 27-yard touchdown strike jumping out to a 21-7 lead.

The Govs led 28 to 14 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter the Luke Ward found Dontez Byrd to trim the lead to seven.

The Govs answered just two minutes later when Kyran Moore punched the ball in to extend the lead to 35 to 21.

With a minute left, Oatsvall saw disaster as the Golden Eagles forced a fumble then recovered the ball for the touchdown. The effort was too late for the Golden Eagles as time expired with a 35 to 28 victory for APSU.

Jeremiah Oatsvall remains impressive in the starting role finishing with 157 total yards of offense.

The Govs were without Kentel Williams but were not daunted by the absence. Ahmaad Tanner finished with a 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Kyran Moore and Daryl Rollins-Davis both broke through the 80 yard rushing marks.

The Govs continue the hunt to make the playoffs next week when they travel to Eastern Kentucky to do OVC battle.