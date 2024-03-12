Austin Peay State University athletics announced on Monday that they are adding a women’s lacrosse team. It will be the 11th women’s program and the 17th athletic team at APSU. Graphic: The All State

A new women’s sport will soon be coming to the campus of Austin Peay State University.

According to a statement released by Austin Peay State University Athletics on Monday, the school announced they are adding Division I level women’s lacrosse to their program in the Spring 2026.

This is the 11th women’s program at APSU and the 17th athletic team.

“As always, it is a great day to be a Gov and we are thrilled to announce the addition of a women’s lacrosse program at Austin Peay,” APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said in a statement released by APSU athletics Monday afternoon.

“Lacrosse is the fastest-growing women’s sport in the NCAA, and we are excited to have the first Division I women’s lacrosse program at a public university in the state of Tennessee!”

APSU President Mike Licari praised APSU athletics for their opportunities that they provide athletes.

“The launch of a new Division I program in women’s lacrosse is an exciting opportunity for Austin Peay State University,” Licari said.

“Lacrosse is the fastest-growing sport in the country and with this new program, we will be the only public university in Tennessee with a Division I scholarship women’s program. I am proud that, once again, Austin Peay leads the way in providing opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while pursuing a top-notch education.”

Currently there are 15 lacrosse teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and nationally there are 117 teams in 16 conferences.

The APSU roster will hold on average 35 student-athletes. The search for the team’s head coach will take place in Summer 2024. Games will be held at APSU’s Morgan Bros. Field.