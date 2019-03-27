Softball splits Eastern Illinois series

APSU opened conference play late after a delay postponed their series after SIU Edwardsville to May 5. APSU split the Sunday’s series against EIU taking the first game 9-0 and dropping the second 4-1.

APSU’s first game resulted in a shutout win for the Govs. Morgan Rackel had nine strikeouts in the first game. The game only lasted five innings but that is all it took for the Govs to earn nine runs. The Govs held a 2-0 lead entering the fourth inning but did not let up.

APSU earned three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth innings. Lexi Osowski led the team in runs in the first game with 2. Drew Dudley had three runs batted in.

“Morgan threw well today. She controlled the zone and kept EIU hitters off balance, while not going deep into too many counts,” Kassie Stanfill told Letsgopeay.com.

Osowski had five hits total on the day.

“Lexi was on fire today with five hits in six at bats. Since coming back from her injury, she has been one of our hotter hitters at the plate over the past couple of weeks,” Stanfill told Letsgopeay.com.

Game two was not as fortunate for the road Govs as they fell short 4-1 in the last game of the weekend. APSU trailed 1-0 the third inning and gave up three runs to fall into a 4-0 gap. Carly Mattson was the lone bright spot in game two as far as scoring is concerned with her sixth home run of the season.

APSU has continued the trend of struggling in their second contests.

“We have to find a way to string more hits together in our second games. We’re getting people on base, but we’re just not finding ways to get them in. That has been one of our big struggles all season,” Stanfill told Letsgopeay.com.

With the split APSU finishes opening weekend with a 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference record. Next weekend they host Belmont for a two-game series on Friday, March 29 with the first game scheduled for 4 p.m.