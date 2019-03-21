Liermann sets a pair of APSU records

Following this weekend’s actions APSU’s Danielle Liermann finds herself on top of a record list she never expected to be at.

“This was something that I never expected to do coming to Austin Peay,” Senior Liermann said.

Liermann now leads the Govs all-time in home runs and total extra-base hits in a career with 83 successful at-bats. (40 doubles, 1 triple, 42 home runs).

She also earned Double Leader with her 40th career double in the fifth inning this past weekend against the Dayton Flyers in the Miami Invitational.

Liermann doubled the Govs lead to 2-0 with a solo home run to open the third inning – her third home run of the weekend.

However, Liermann was not the only standout Gov on the softball diamond.

”But it’s not just me, it’s the whole team that works very hard for everything that we have, and it didn’t come easy,” Liermann said.

Morgan Rackel was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week as the Govs went 3-2 at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio.

In the record-breaking at-bat, Liermann was full of confidence.

“I’m a good hitter and I know that I’m going to do my best to be better than any pitcher that’s throwing the ball to me and that I own that box.”

With an OVC Conference game coming up at SIUE this Friday, Liermann and the Govs are staying focused.

“In general just wanting to have fun, be confident in what we do, and play Austin Peay softball,” the California native said.

APSU Softball will carry forward this season looking for persistent success. Their next outing comes in a doubleheader on Friday, March 22, in Edwardsville, Illinois, at SIU Edwardsville. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.