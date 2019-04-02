Softball sweeps Tennessee State

Add two more wins to APSU’s softball’s 2019 Ohio Valley Conference success. The Govs completed a two-game sweep over in-state rivals Tennessee State.

Coupled with the sweep of Belmont on Friday, March 29, the Govs ride a four-game win streak into a 5-1 league record, placing them in a three-way tie for second.

The Tigers nearly set a tone for the series when Sarah Snell blasted a solo home run in the top of the first, putting the Govs behind early. However, the Govs’ presence on the mound tamed the matchup and lead APSU to a 9-1 win in the first of two games.

Morgan Rackel stopped any form of Tennessee State rally after the opening homer. Rackel struck out nine of the 17 batters faced while not allowing a hit following the one-word shot.

The Govs equaled back when a bottom of the first when Danielle Liermann’s single br0ught in Kacy Acree.

One inning later, Liermann continued to put pressure on the visiting Tigers when she rocked a Raven Loveless pitch out of centerfield for a three-run home run, gifting the Govs a four-run lead.

Liermann led the Govs with four RBIs, followed by two from Acree. Acree accounted for four of the Govs 11 hits in the win.

The second game started in the same fashion, Snell knocking a ball beyond the outfield wall. Carly Mattson responded with her own solo shot in the second to bring the game level.

Kelsey Gross became the main provider for APSU in the third inning. Up by one, Gross rifled a triple up the right field line to double the Govs lead. Gross would score on a wild pitch to give APSU their final 4-1 lead later in the inning.

On the mound, Gross went a full seven innings. Following the early shot, APSU’s Gross fell into her rhythm, creating 14 straight outs. The junior struck out five batters on 87 pitches, earning her third win of the season.

Gross and Mattson led the Govs with two hits apiece while Acree, Rackel and Drew Dudley all found themselves with base hits as well. Gross, Mattson and Brooke Pfefferle combined for the Govs three RBIs.

The Govs came up short of matching their nine runs in the early game due to leaving six runners on base.

The Govs step back into OVC action with a doubleheader on the road against conference leaders Jacksonville State.