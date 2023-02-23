From left to right: SGA Vice President Campbell Moore, Speaker Pro Temp Rylie Morris, Executive Secretary Gracie Haynes, and Chief Justice Micheal Lobdell preside over the SGA meeting on Wednesday Feb. 23 in the MUC. Ricky Birchfield



Austin Peay’s student government association opened their meeting Wednesday by speaking over Zoom with Julie Tea, Managing Director with Storbeck Search.

Storbeck Search is a firm that assists in locating new leadership for the education sector. Tea and her colleagues had a hand in the searches that brought President Mike Licari, Provost Maria Cronley, Vice president for finance and administration Shahrooz Roohparvar, and College of Arts and Letters Dean William Hoon to the school.

As part of the search for a new vice president, Tea asked the senators to share what they thought could attract leadership to the school, as well as what they expected and wanted from the faculty.

Senators pointed out APSU’s growth and local culture as features might attract new talent. A common want among senators was an official willing to engage in open dialogue with the SGA and be available to students.

When asked how students could offer their own opinions on the search, Tea said that students are encouraged to share their thoughts regarding the search and potential nominations.

Students wishing to do so may email AustinPeayVPSA@storbecksearch.com.

Tea also said they hope students will meet with finalist candidates when they visit campus in the spring.

After meeting with Tea, the SGA voted on Resolution 1. The legislation, authored by College of Behavioral and Health Science senator Sincere Brent, would send a letter to the APSU IT and public safety departments recommending a number of improvements to campus security cameras.

The proposed changes include replacing cameras with nonfunctional live feeds, installing new 180-degree cameras in several spots, and adding a new 360-degree camera.

The resolution passed with 18 senators voting yay and zero nay votes.

