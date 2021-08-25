Organizations across the Midstate, including APSU, have rallied together to help those affected by the flooding in Humphreys County. AUTUMN MACZKO | THE ALL STATE

A record number of 17.02 inches of rain fell within neighboring McEwen between Friday evening and Saturday, breaking the record of Middle Tennessee’s average by an earth-shattering 7.54 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

In the nearby city of Waverly contains the hearts and livelihood of up to 4,300 civilians. Homes were washed away and set ablaze, cars were totaled and remnants were left to be found in the roadway.

At least 22 people have died from the weekend disaster and dozens have yet to be found.

As flood waters rose, so did questions as impacted Austin Peay students worried about how to handle the events on their own. APSU President Michael Licari sent a statement to students expressing his condolences Sunday:

” I am saddened by the loss of life, and I know that many in the Austin Peay family have been affected emotionally , financially, or in some other way.” -President Michael Licari

Licari added that students who have been affected are encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students Office and Greg Singleton for the following resources:

Financial assistance through the Center for Service Learning and Community Engagement

Notification of faculty if a student is unable to attend classes

Food through the S.O.S. Food Pantry

Clothing and other household items through the “Green Room” at the Center for Service Learning and Community Engagement

Access to an emergency loan through the Miller/SGA Emergency Loan Program coordinated through the Office of Student Affairs

A grant from the Perry Intervention Fund – a one-time grant up to $500 – coordinated through the Dean of Students Office

Emergency housing through the Department of Residence Life