Austin Peay held its 76th annual homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 9. ZOË MILLS | THE ALL STATE

Before Saturday’s home football game against Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay State University held its 76th annual Homecoming Parade.

The theme for Homecoming Week — “The PEAYquel, together again” — gave students and staff the opportunity to enjoy a “re-do” of last year’s events that were canceled due to the pandemic.

The parade began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and included members of the homecoming court. Others involved were the Governors Own Marching Band, SGA President Kito Aruh and university President Michael Licari.

