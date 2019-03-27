SGA slows down

The Student Government Association (SGA) is currently going through a dry spell. Meetings have been short and few senators are submitting legislation.

During Executive Council (EC) reports, Secretary Hailee Crawford reminded Senators there’s only one month left before school ends. Senators need to turn in legislation as soon as possible.

With SGA elections around the corner, Crawford said, “If you want to run for a Senate position or an EC position next year, you have to submit your legislation.”

Crawford mentioned help is always available from herself and the other officers. In continuation of EC reports, Chief Justice Ashlynn Whittaker told Senators they must work voting tables during the election.

Vice President Trenton Delane concluded EC reports by sharing that President Courtney Covington was absent due to a family emergency. Delane announced there are some Senate seats available.

He further emphasized the importance of turning in legislation on time, “Guys we do not want to be here till 6-6:30 p.m. on the last two meetings, please turn in your legislation.”

During Old Business, Senator Gabriel Spring motioned to adopt Act 4. This act calls for the SGA president to formally report the budget to the Senate. “Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of requests to authorize money or sending money to other organizations,” Gabriel said.

When discussing monetary proposals the Senate comes to a halt for they do not know the exact amount of their budget.

Senator Spring mentioned Act 4 will include the SGA’s current allotted monetary spending and the total reserves amount. Act 4 was voted on and passed. The meeting continued onto New Business with Resolution 20.

This resolution was passed the last meeting; however, according to bylaws, if the President doesn’t sign it in a week’s time then the resolution becomes void. President Courtney was unable to sign the piece due to his previously mentioned emergency. Resolution 20, which detailed a $1,500 gift to the Food Pantry, must go through Senate once more.

The meeting adjourned at 5:17 p.m.